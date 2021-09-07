🏆 What Was the Poker Channel?

From 2005 to the early 2010s, Poker Channel Europe brought world-class poker entertainment into living rooms across Europe and the Americas. It featured:

📺 Live broadcasts and replays of major poker tournaments

🎙️ Studio commentary, player profiles, and instructional shows

📊 News reports, documentaries, and behind-the-scenes features

🧠 Strategy insights from top pros, analysts, and journalists

At its peak, the channel attracted over 1 million monthly TV viewers, with 65% actively playing poker online.

Whether you were watching legends on the felt or learning to play from scratch, The Poker Channel helped shape the modern poker boom.



👉 Curious about how the channel worked, what shows aired, or why it shut down? Visit our FAQ page for answers.

🌍 Global Reach. Local Passion.

The Poker Channel was available in over 30 countries through major TV providers like:

UPC (Poland)

(Poland) Clix (Portugal)

(Portugal) Kabelkiosk (Germany)

(Germany) Cablenet (Cyprus)

(Cyprus) Bnet (Croatia)

By combining high-quality tournament broadcasts with live sports programming like nightly horse racing coverage, the network became more than just a poker channel — it was a hub for smart, competitive gaming fans.

Have a question about the channel’s history or programming?

👉 Email us at info@pokerchanneleurope.com

♠️ Want to Dive Deeper? Explore Classic Poker Channel Stories

We’ve restored some of the most iconic stories from Poker Channel Europe’s original archive — packed with unforgettable moments, legendary wins, and major milestones in poker history.

Check out these featured posts:

More archived content will be added regularly — so whether you’re a long-time fan or just discovering Poker Channel Europe for the first time, there’s plenty of legacy to explore.

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