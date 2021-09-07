Welcome to Poker Channel Europe

A Tribute to Europe’s Largest Dedicated Poker TV Network

PokerChannelEurope.com is a digital tribute to the legacy of Poker Channel Europe — the continent’s first and largest TV network solely dedicated to poker. From its peak distribution in over 30 countries and 26 million homes, to broadcasting iconic events like the World Series of Poker and World Poker Tour, this was the home of televised poker for a generation.

Now restored for historical reference, this site preserves classic tournament coverage, player interviews, and updates on some of the most memorable moments in poker history.

poker channel europe logo

🏆 What Was the Poker Channel?

From 2005 to the early 2010s, Poker Channel Europe brought world-class poker entertainment into living rooms across Europe and the Americas. It featured:

  • 📺 Live broadcasts and replays of major poker tournaments
  • 🎙️ Studio commentary, player profiles, and instructional shows
  • 📊 News reports, documentaries, and behind-the-scenes features
  • 🧠 Strategy insights from top pros, analysts, and journalists

At its peak, the channel attracted over 1 million monthly TV viewers, with 65% actively playing poker online.

Whether you were watching legends on the felt or learning to play from scratch, The Poker Channel helped shape the modern poker boom.

👉 Curious about how the channel worked, what shows aired, or why it shut down? Visit our FAQ page for answers.

🌍 Global Reach. Local Passion.

The Poker Channel was available in over 30 countries through major TV providers like:

  • UPC (Poland)
  • Clix (Portugal)
  • Kabelkiosk (Germany)
  • Cablenet (Cyprus)
  • Bnet (Croatia)

By combining high-quality tournament broadcasts with live sports programming like nightly horse racing coverage, the network became more than just a poker channel — it was a hub for smart, competitive gaming fans.

Have a question about the channel’s history or programming?
👉 Email us at info@pokerchanneleurope.com

♠️ Want to Dive Deeper? Explore Classic Poker Channel Stories

We’ve restored some of the most iconic stories from Poker Channel Europe’s original archive — packed with unforgettable moments, legendary wins, and major milestones in poker history.

Check out these featured posts:

More archived content will be added regularly — so whether you’re a long-time fan or just discovering Poker Channel Europe for the first time, there’s plenty of legacy to explore.

📰 Fresh from the Blog: 2025’s Hottest Topics

⚠️ Legal & Content Notice

All content on PokerChannelEurope.com is provided for historical reference and informational purposes only. No live broadcasts, poker games, or gambling services are offered.

We do not guarantee the accuracy or currency of any information presented. Poker rooms mentioned in historical coverage may have changed terms, ceased operation, or no longer be available in your region.

Please play responsibly and ensure that any form of gambling is legal in your jurisdiction. By visiting this site, you acknowledge that online gambling involves financial risk and should only be pursued within your means.

PokerChannelEurope.com — A Legacy Preserved.
For inquiries, please contact info@pokerchanneleurope.com

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Responsible Gambling

Gambling should be fun—not stressful.

Our Responsible Gambling page is here to help you stay in control, with practical tips like setting deposit limits, taking breaks, and avoiding the urge to chase losses. We also explain how to use built-in casino tools to manage your play more effectively. If you’re unsure about your habits, you’ll find quick self-assessment quizzes from trusted organizations in the US and UK.

For players in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and beyond, we’ve listed free, confidential support services you can contact anytime. You’ll also learn why it’s important to understand bonus terms before claiming offers. Whether you’re new or experienced, it’s worth checking in with yourself now and then. Visit the page to explore tools, resources, and expert-backed advice that puts your well-being first.